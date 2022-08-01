Retrotransposons

Okay. So in this video we're gonna talk about retro transpose owns these are again they're mobile genetic elements. But instead of moving through D. N. A. They move through an R. N. A. Intermediate. So how does this happen? Well while they're in the genome there of course indiana chromosomes have D. N. A. So they have to be in D. N. A. So what happens is that they're actually transcribed into RNA and then process back into D. N. A. To insert. And so the enzyme responsible for taking our N. A. And sort of reverse transcribing it back into D. N. A. Is called reverse transcriptase. And the process of changing is actually called reverse transcribing. And that moves R. N. A. To D. N. A. So it's different than transcribing which uses DNA to RNA. So if we were to look at this what this looks like you have your D. N. A sequence here. There's a retro transpose on this. Remember is in D. N. A. Form. It is then transcribed and a portion of it is translated. Um And that allows for different complexes. The form you don't really need to know about this but eventually this is um it undergoes reverse transcription. So it changes from this RNA here back into A. D. N. A. And that D. N. A. Can then integrate right here into the genome in a new location. So that's kind of how retro transpose johN's work. Now there are a couple of different classes of retro transpose. Since the first one that I'm going to talk about our long terminal repeat retro transpose eons. And they make up about 8% of the human genome. Now they're called long terminal repeats because they have long terminal repeats. So these direct repeats are about 200 to 600 base pairs long. And like the DNA transposon they actually flank a protein coding region. Now there's a second class and these are non long terminal repeat retro transpose seasons. So again second class. Now there are two types of these. These are called lines is one of them and these are stand for long interspersed elements. Now lines are not commonly found in mammals and they're called long years long because they're about six killer base pairs long pretty long. And so um what you need to know about lines is that there are three classes um L one, L two and L three. Line one, line two and line three but only line one still works. And they actually make up a pretty large portion of the human genome about 21%. Um And so this is kind of surprising because they're not actually not commonly found in mammals but they're still present in large amounts in the human genome. Now most of these the majority of the overwhelming majority of these don't move. They're kind of dead. They just sort of sit there and they can't move anymore but they do still exist now the second kind um oh sorry like like the other transposing that we've talked about. They can take repeats followed by approaching coding regions in the center. Now. The second class is the short interspersed elements or signs for short. And these are the ones that are commonly found in mammals. Now they're called short because there are 300 base pairs long that's much shorter than the six killer base pairs that you see in the long interspersed repeats. So what you need to know about these is that the most common is the L. U. Or ALU element and this one is actively transposing in the human genome. So when me and you this can still happen moving around in the genome now this makes up about 13% of the human genome just signs in general. But the overwhelming majority 10% of it is actually these L. U. Um signs. Now these are a little bit different than the other transpose that we've talked about because they actually most of them lack approaching coding region and instead depend on the presence of other mobile mobile elements like lines or long terminal repeat retro transpose or even D. N. A. Transpose on to provide things like transposes and other proteins that are necessary for their jumping. So it's a little unusual because they're still present but they don't have everything they need to jump and so they depend on these other elements to jump but they are still one of the most moving um mobile elements in the human genome. A. L. U. Is kind of huge. So very much like you've seen in some of these other images that I've been showing you the structure of a line. It has these repeats here on the end. That's not a repeat. You don't actually need to know what this is. So ignore that. But it has these two protein coding regions uh right in the center, which is very similar to these other um transpose that we've talked about. So now let's move on.

