Which of the following best describes the primary role of epithelial tissue in the body?
A
It connects and supports other tissues, storing energy and providing immunity.
B
It contracts to produce movement in the body.
C
It is responsible for transmitting electrical impulses throughout the body.
D
It covers body surfaces and lines internal organs, providing protection and selective permeability.
Understand the question: The problem is asking about the primary role of epithelial tissue in the body. To answer this, we need to recall the key functions of epithelial tissue and compare them to the options provided.
Review the characteristics of epithelial tissue: Epithelial tissue forms the outer layer of body surfaces, lines internal organs and cavities, and serves as a barrier. It is involved in protection, secretion, absorption, and selective permeability.
Analyze the options: Evaluate each option to determine if it aligns with the known functions of epithelial tissue. For example, connecting and supporting other tissues is a function of connective tissue, not epithelial tissue.
Eliminate incorrect options: Exclude options that describe functions of other tissue types, such as muscle tissue (movement) or nervous tissue (transmitting electrical impulses).
Select the correct answer: Based on the analysis, the correct description of epithelial tissue is that it 'covers body surfaces and lines internal organs, providing protection and selective permeability.'
