Which of the following statements about cellular layouts in tissues is correct?
A
Connective tissues are characterized by closely packed cells and little extracellular material.
B
Epithelial tissues are composed of tightly packed cells with minimal extracellular matrix.
C
Muscle tissues consist of loosely arranged cells separated by large amounts of extracellular matrix.
D
Nervous tissues are primarily made up of extracellular fibers with few cells.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the characteristics of the four major tissue types: epithelial, connective, muscle, and nervous tissues. Each type has distinct structural and functional properties.
Step 2: Analyze the first statement: 'Connective tissues are characterized by closely packed cells and little extracellular material.' This is incorrect because connective tissues are typically characterized by sparse cells embedded in a large amount of extracellular matrix, which provides structural support.
Step 3: Evaluate the second statement: 'Epithelial tissues are composed of tightly packed cells with minimal extracellular matrix.' This is correct because epithelial tissues form protective barriers and are composed of closely packed cells with very little extracellular material between them.
Step 4: Examine the third statement: 'Muscle tissues consist of loosely arranged cells separated by large amounts of extracellular matrix.' This is incorrect because muscle tissues are composed of tightly packed cells (muscle fibers) that are specialized for contraction, with minimal extracellular matrix.
Step 5: Assess the fourth statement: 'Nervous tissues are primarily made up of extracellular fibers with few cells.' This is incorrect because nervous tissues are primarily composed of neurons and glial cells, with very little extracellular matrix or fibers.
Watch next
Master Cells to Tissues with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia