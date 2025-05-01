Understand the process of mitosis: Mitosis is a type of cell division that results in two daughter cells, each having the same number of chromosomes as the parent cell. This process is essential for growth, repair, and asexual reproduction in multicellular organisms.
Recall the chromosome number in diploid and haploid cells: Diploid cells (2n) have two sets of chromosomes, one from each parent, while haploid cells (n) have only one set of chromosomes, typically found in gametes like sperm and egg cells.
Identify the purpose of mitosis: Mitosis is responsible for producing cells that are genetically identical to the parent cell, maintaining the diploid chromosome number. It does not produce haploid cells or gametes.
Differentiate mitosis from meiosis: Meiosis is the process that produces haploid cells (gametes such as sperm and egg cells) for sexual reproduction, while mitosis produces diploid somatic cells for growth and repair.
Conclude that the type of cell produced by mitosis is a diploid cell, as it retains the same chromosome number as the parent cell and is not involved in gamete formation.
Watch next
Master Mitosis Entry with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia