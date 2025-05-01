Eukaryotic cell division is more complicated than binary fission because eukaryotes house their DNA in which of the following structures?
A
Ribosomes
B
The cytoplasm
C
A membrane-bound nucleus
D
The cell wall
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: Eukaryotic cells differ from prokaryotic cells in that they have membrane-bound organelles, including a nucleus, which houses their DNA. This is a key feature of eukaryotic cells.
Review the options provided: Ribosomes, the cytoplasm, a membrane-bound nucleus, and the cell wall. Each of these structures has a specific role in the cell.
Clarify the role of each structure: Ribosomes are responsible for protein synthesis and are not involved in housing DNA. The cytoplasm is the gel-like substance that fills the cell but does not enclose DNA. The cell wall provides structural support in some eukaryotic cells (like plants) but does not house DNA. The membrane-bound nucleus is the organelle that contains the cell's DNA in eukaryotic cells.
Identify the correct answer: Based on the explanation above, the DNA in eukaryotic cells is housed in the membrane-bound nucleus, which is a defining characteristic of eukaryotic cells.
Conclude by emphasizing the importance of the nucleus: The presence of a membrane-bound nucleus allows eukaryotic cells to regulate gene expression and DNA replication more efficiently, which is why their division process (mitosis) is more complex than binary fission in prokaryotes.
