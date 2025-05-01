Which of the following cell types contains DNA enclosed within a nuclear membrane?
A
Plant cells
B
Animal cells
C
Archaeal cells
D
Bacterial cells
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a nuclear membrane: A nuclear membrane is a double lipid bilayer that encloses the nucleus, where DNA is stored in eukaryotic cells. It separates the genetic material from the cytoplasm.
Identify the types of cells: Plant cells and animal cells are eukaryotic, meaning they have a nucleus enclosed by a nuclear membrane. Archaeal and bacterial cells are prokaryotic, meaning they lack a nucleus and their DNA is not enclosed within a nuclear membrane.
Recall the distinction between eukaryotic and prokaryotic cells: Eukaryotic cells (e.g., plant and animal cells) have membrane-bound organelles, including a nucleus. Prokaryotic cells (e.g., archaeal and bacterial cells) do not have membrane-bound organelles.
Apply this knowledge to the question: Since plant and animal cells are eukaryotic, they contain DNA enclosed within a nuclear membrane. Archaeal and bacterial cells, being prokaryotic, do not have a nuclear membrane.
Conclude that the correct answers are plant cells and animal cells, as they are the only cell types listed that contain DNA enclosed within a nuclear membrane.
Watch next
Master Overview of Eukaryotic Features with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia