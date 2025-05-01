Which phase of the cell cycle is primarily responsible for DNA replication?
A
G1 phase
B
G2 phase
C
S phase
D
M phase
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the cell cycle: The cell cycle is divided into four main phases: G1 (Gap 1), S (Synthesis), G2 (Gap 2), and M (Mitosis). Each phase has a specific role in cell growth and division.
Focus on DNA replication: DNA replication is the process by which a cell duplicates its DNA to ensure that each daughter cell receives an identical copy during cell division.
Identify the phase responsible for DNA replication: DNA replication occurs during the S phase (Synthesis phase) of the cell cycle. This is when the cell synthesizes a complete copy of its DNA.
Differentiate the phases: G1 phase is primarily for cell growth and preparation for DNA replication. G2 phase is for preparation for mitosis, including protein synthesis and organelle duplication. M phase is for mitosis, where the cell divides into two daughter cells.
Conclude: The S phase is the correct answer because it is the phase dedicated to DNA replication, ensuring the genetic material is accurately copied before cell division.
Watch next
Master Cell Cycle Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia