Which phase of the cell cycle is primarily responsible for the separation of sister chromatids during cell division?
A
Anaphase
B
Telophase
C
Prophase
D
Metaphase
Understand the cell cycle and its phases: The cell cycle consists of interphase (G1, S, G2) and the mitotic phase (M phase). The M phase includes prophase, metaphase, anaphase, and telophase, which are critical for cell division.
Review the role of sister chromatids: Sister chromatids are identical copies of a chromosome connected by a centromere. During cell division, these chromatids must be separated to ensure each daughter cell receives an identical set of chromosomes.
Analyze the events of each mitotic phase: In prophase, chromosomes condense and spindle fibers form. In metaphase, chromosomes align at the metaphase plate. In anaphase, sister chromatids are pulled apart to opposite poles of the cell. In telophase, the cell begins to divide, and nuclear envelopes reform around the separated chromatids.
Focus on anaphase: During anaphase, the spindle fibers shorten, pulling the sister chromatids apart at the centromere. This ensures that each daughter cell will receive one copy of each chromosome.
Conclude that anaphase is the phase responsible for the separation of sister chromatids during cell division, as this is the defining event of this stage.
