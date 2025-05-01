Condensation of chromosomes continues throughout which of the following phases of the cell cycle?
A
Prophase
B
Telophase
C
Anaphase
D
Metaphase
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: Chromosome condensation is a process where chromatin fibers become tightly packed to form visible chromosomes. This is crucial for proper segregation during cell division.
Recall the phases of mitosis: Prophase, Metaphase, Anaphase, and Telophase. Each phase has distinct characteristics related to chromosome behavior.
Focus on Prophase: During Prophase, chromatin begins to condense into visible chromosomes, and this condensation process continues throughout Prophase until the chromosomes are fully condensed.
Eliminate other options: In Metaphase, chromosomes are already fully condensed and align at the metaphase plate. In Anaphase, sister chromatids separate, and in Telophase, chromosomes begin to decondense.
Conclude that the correct phase where chromosome condensation continues is Prophase, as this is the phase where the process is actively occurring.
