Which structure is responsible for moving chromosomes into position and then pulling them apart during cell division?
A
Spindle fibers
B
Ribosomes
C
Centrosomes
D
Nuclear envelope
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking about the structure responsible for moving chromosomes during cell division, which is a key process in mitosis and meiosis.
Recall the role of spindle fibers: Spindle fibers are microtubule structures that form during cell division. They attach to chromosomes at the centromere via a protein complex called the kinetochore.
Analyze the function of the other options: Ribosomes are involved in protein synthesis, not chromosome movement. Centrosomes are the organizing centers for microtubules but do not directly move chromosomes. The nuclear envelope disassembles during cell division to allow spindle fibers to access chromosomes.
Connect the correct structure to its function: Spindle fibers are responsible for aligning chromosomes at the metaphase plate and then pulling sister chromatids apart during anaphase.
Conclude that the correct answer is spindle fibers, as they are directly involved in the movement and separation of chromosomes during cell division.
