Alpha Helices and Beta Barrels

So in this video, I'm going to be talking about two structures that trans membrane proteins have. So trans membrane proteins are, remember the ones that traverse first the membrane, so they go through the entire bi layer and to do that there are two main structures that they form. The first is an alpha helix most commonly commonly formed structure by trans membrane proteins. Um and so the alpha helix is important because it allows for the hydrophobic side chains of amino acids to be on the helix which interacts with the hydrophobic tails of the phosphor lipids and the hydra filic portion of the protein gets masked inside. And so this is important because the inner, the inner region of the membrane by layer is hydrophobic. So in order for it to extend to the membrane, those hydrophobic amino acids really need to be surrounding that alpha helix. Now second structure is a beta barrel and this is typically formed by repeating sheets. Now beta barrels are generally found in trans membrane proteins that form like large channels that allow for large molecules to pass through the membrane. So they're not as common, but they are really common in channels. But most trans membrane proteins that are just trans membrane proteins have the alpha helix. Now trans membrane proteins can also form as a single pass or a multi pass protein. So what a single pass mean is a single pass protein usually has one alpha helix that extends to the membrane, whereas multi pass proteins across the membrane multiple times. So we're looking at an example of this, we have our single pass and this is gonna be an alpha helix. Then we have our multi pass and this has multiple alpha helix sees. So there's 123 and it passes through the membrane multiple times. But we also have here our beta barrel. Mhm. And this is generally not described as single or multi. Um Clearly it's there's a lot of different sheets within the membrane but generally this form some kind of channel that passes molecules through to the other side of the membrane. So those are the common structures that membrane proteins can form in a membrane. So now let's move on.

