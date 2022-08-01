Organization of Membrane Proteins

So in this video we're going to be expanding on membrane proteins specifically talking about their organization and different functions in the membrane. So the first thing I want to talk about is the fact that like membrane lipids, trans membrane proteins are not equally distributed on each side of the bi layer. So out of all the proteins that I've talked about so far, only the trans membrane proteins actually are present and function on each side of the membrane. But even though they're present, they're usually each side of the trans membrane protein has a different some type of different function. So even though it's present, it's not acting the same and most of the proteins aren't even present on either side now, this is also true when it comes to protein modification. So things like uh like oscillation which is the addition of carbohydrates to in protein um can occur differently on each side of the bi layer. So um this is important because extra cellular league like oscillation was really important for protecting cells, preventing cell to cell contact that shouldn't occur and sort of blurring the barrier between the cell and the extra cellular matrix. So if we are to look again at this image um this just shows the symmetry of membrane proteins. So you can see that you have your trans membrane protein here. Um and there's it's definitely present on both sides but there you can see there are different modifications that happen on either side. You have some proteins that are only present on one side um and different. Here's a glycoprotein here with some type of oligarchs. Zachariah added onto it on this side of the membrane. And so this asymmetry allows for different sides of the membrane to have different functions based on its protein. Now. Also like membrane lipids, membrane proteins can move around and are also divided into domains so membrane proteins can move in the membrane. So the same terms that we use to describe, membrane lipids can also be used to membrane proteins, lateral diffusion, rotational diffusion and traverse diffusion have the same exact definition for membrane proteins as they do for membrane lipids and all describe a way that a membrane protein can move in a bi layer now like lipid rafts which if you remember where specific domains domains exist on cells with different protein compositions and different protein functions. So for instance epithelial cells or you can think of these as your gut cells. They contain the surface called the typical, the typical surface and the basal lateral surface. And they have different functions where the a pickle surface absorbs nutrients and the basal lateral transfers nutrients to blood. So if we're looking at what this looks like here, we have our cell and you have this a pickle surface here which is going to absorb the nutrients, the nutrients are going to pass through here and then you have this basal lateral surface with different proteins on it that responsible for taking those proteins and putting them into the blood. So these different domains are really important in membrane by layers and membrane function and membrane protein function. Now membrane proteins also have the ability to form these complex structures that help support the sound. So one of these structures is called the this the glycol colonics. Um And it's formed by glycoprotein and like oh lipids which coat the outside of the plasma membrane. Um It contains protein like cans which are proteins linked to policy aka rides um And glycoprotein which are proteins linked to ali go sacha rides another type is the cell cortex and this actually sits on the inner surface of the plasma membrane interacts with the sell side O skeleton. And it's this combination of membrane proteins inside a skeleton that anchor the membrane and helps support the cell. Um And it also limits membrane protein movement. Now, membranes proteins can also support membrane uh bending and membrane protein insertion and so insertion of hydrophobic protein domains control the intensity of bending. So you can imagine, you know, the cell is circular so at some point it does have to curve and it has the membrane actually does have to bend. Um So you can think of this as membrane bending or curvature. It's probably a better word. Um And how it does this is it inserts these hydrophobic proteins um at specific domains which allow for the membrane to actually curve into the circular structure that we're used to thinking about. So looking at this example, let me back up here, we have this collection of proteins on the extra cellular surface, as well as the intracellular surface and that makes up the cell cortex. Um and these membrane proteins are anchored here to all of these other types of proteins. So in this case it would be the E C. M. And different side of skeleton um components that are really responsible for supporting the cell structure and function. So now, with an understanding of basic membrane protein functions, let's move on.

