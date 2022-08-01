Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about membrane proteins. So in this first section we're going to talk about different types of membrane proteins. So this one is going to be a lot of just vocab words and their definitions. So not super interesting, but you still have to know the vocab words. So I need to go through them now. There are many different types of membrane proteins. And the first one that I feel like people always think of when they think of proteins in the membrane is they think of trans membrane proteins. So these are proteins that extend through the entire lipid bi layer. So if I have a lipid bi layer here, imagine that these are these look more like DNA but imagine that this is a lipid bi layer then a trans membrane protein is going to extend through the entire membrane. And that's typically what people think of when they think of when they think of membrane proteins. Now, not all membrane proteins are like that, that is trans membrane protein. The second one you need to know about is integral membrane proteins. And these sometimes people get confused about because a lot of times they look very similar. A lot of times they do extend through the entire membrane but they don't have to they can actually sometimes just associate with one side or the other and not extend all the way through. So sometimes they look like this. Sometimes they look like this but how you classify an integral membrane protein is it's attached directly to the limits it's attached to the BI layer And so not all membrane proteins are attached to the bi layer. So this is actually a defining feature of integral membrane proteins. Now, if it's associated with just one side or the other, we call those monotone, pick integral membrane proteins because they are associated with only one side. The trans membrane always extends all the way through, integral can extend all the way through but doesn't have to. And so now let's go to the third one which is peripheral membrane proteins. And these are actually quite different because peripheral membrane proteins are bound to membranes but they aren't directly bound to membranes. Instead they're bound through direct interactions with other proteins. So what does that mean? It means that instead of binding to the membrane, like these integral membrane proteins do um peripheral proteins instead bind to proteins that are binding to the membrane. So here we have a PMP a peripheral membrane protein where it's attached to the bi layer but it's not directly binding the lipids itself, It's off to the periphery or off to the side because it's binding a protein that's binding the membrane. And so peripheral membrane proteins, they can be completely on the side of saul or they can be on the exercise regular service. Either one, they're not confined to just one side of the they're confined to one side of the membrane but they're not always on the side of all. We're always on the exercise of service. They can be mixed in together. And then the last one I want to talk about is a little bit harder to kind of conceptualize. And that's the lipid anchor protein. And pretty much what this is is it's bound to lipid. So it's not like a peripheral protein, it's bound to lipids, but instead of just kind of associating with them, which is what the integral membrane protein does, it's kind of just nearby and it has some interactions with it. A lipid anchor protein has a much straw stronger covalin bond. And remember those convey valent bonds are those really strong ones. So they really I mean they anchor themselves to that membrane and that is a strong interaction. And there's a ton of different membrane proteins that have this type of interaction with very strong interaction. And usually they're all named different things. So I wish I could just give you, oh, they're all called this but they're not. Um and so so ones that are mentioned in your book include the fatty acid anchor, which makes sense because they are anchored by a fatty acid. So they co violently attached to a fatty acid in the bi layer. Another one is an I suppressed elated protein. It's a type of lipid anchor protein and essentially what this is. You don't necessarily need to know it. But isolation is just a chemical reaction that can occur. And what happens is that chemical reaction allows it to be inserted into the membrane. But the one that you're going to need to know about. The one that we're probably gonna mention again. And the one that you're gonna see most often your book is the G. P. I. Anchored membrane protein. And what happens is that this protein is made in the er and then it becomes process so it becomes cleaved and some other things happen to it. But essentially whenever it's cleaved then this anchor gets added onto it and the anchor is called G. P. I. For short or like oh cell phosphate Illinois hospital. That's a mouthful there. So you can just say G. P. I. So the proteins made in the er it's cut it's cleaved off and this GPS anchors onto it when the anchor is attached onto this protein then that anchor binds or anchors it to the membrane. So these G. P. I anchored membrane proteins are really super important and super common lipid anchor protein type. It's a good example to recognize. So if we look here this is an example of a membrane you can see these red and orange things here are the lipids these fossil lipids in the membrane I've highlighted. There's a lot of things labeled here and we don't need to know all of them for membrane protein. So I've sort of just highlighted or boxed out in um read the ones I want to show you here. We have a trans membrane protein extending entirely through the membrane here. We have an integral protein which in this case is extending entirely through the membrane. And you can see that it's it's interacting a bit more with the lipids which is character the integral membrane protein. And we have the peripheral protein which is attached to one side and not both sides and it's not showing it attached to a protein here. But usually these are definitely attached to another type of protein. So those are three examples of course there's other things here, things like glycoprotein which are attached to sugar, glider, gold lipids, sugars onto lipids. Um and all sorts of other things here that are happening in the membrane by layer. It's not just the static place. It's obviously filled with lots of proteins and sugars and things. But those are just a few classifications that membrane proteins you're gonna want to know about. So with that let's move on.

