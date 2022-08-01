Hi in this video, we are going to talk about protein folding. So the first there's four levels of protein folding. And the first one that we're going to talk about is the primary structure. So what is the primary structure? The primary structure is the linear sequence of amino acids in a polyp peptide chain. So this is just the order of amino acids. Now this is this is important to know because the R groups of the sequence of amino acids gives the information for folding or otherwise known as the three D. Confirmation of the protein structure. And so the amino acids themselves are attached to be a covalin peptide bonds, which hold the amino acids together to form the primary structure. So if we're just looking at what the primary structure is, you have this linear sequence of amino acids going this way and they're attached through Covalin peptide bonds. And each one of these amino acids has an R group and it gives the protein its unique properties. So let's move on.

