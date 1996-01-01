Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
College Algebra4. Polynomial and Rational FunctionsZeros of Polynomial FunctionsUse the Linear Factorization Theorem to Find Polynomials With Given Zeros
7:04 minutes
Problem 27
Textbook Question

In Exercises 25–32, find an nth-degree polynomial function with real coefficients satisfying the given conditions. If you are using a graphing utility, use it to graph the function and verify the real zeros and the given function value. n=3; -5 and 4+3i are zeros; f(2) = 91

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
8views
Was this helpful?
7:59m

Watch next

Master Find the Equation from the Graph of a Polynomial with a bite sized video explanation from Mr Tie

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.