Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
College Algebra3. Functions and GraphsBasics of Functions and Their GraphsIdentifying the Domain and Range of a Function From Its Graph
5:04 minutes
Problem 47
Textbook Question

In Exercises 39–50, graph the given functions, f and g, in the same rectangular coordinate system. Select integers for x, starting with -2 and ending with 2. Once you have obtained your graphs, describe how the graph of g is related to the graph of f. f(x) = x³, g(x) = x³ +2

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
7views
Was this helpful?
5:48m

Watch next

Master Finding Domain and Range of a Function using a Graph with a bite sized video explanation from patrickJMT

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.