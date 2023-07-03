Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
College Algebra7. Matrices and DeterminantsMatrix Operations and ApplicationsAdd and Subtract Matrices
7:36 minutes
Problem 80
Textbook Question

For each pair of matrices A and B, find (a) AB and (b) BA. See Example 7. A= , B =

Verified Solution
clock
7m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
5:25m

Watch next

Master Matrix Operations with a bite sized video explanation from patrickJMT

Start learning
05:25
Matrix Operations
patrickJMT
102
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.