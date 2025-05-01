Table of contents
- 0. Review of Algebra4h 18m
- 1. Equations & Inequalities3h 18m
- 2. Graphs of Equations43m
- 3. Functions2h 17m
- 4. Polynomial Functions1h 44m
- 5. Rational Functions1h 23m
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions2h 28m
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices4h 6m
- 8. Conic Sections2h 23m
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction1h 22m
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability1h 45m
7. Systems of Equations & Matrices
Introduction to Matrices
Multiple Choice
Perform the indicated Row Operation.
ADD R1+2⋅R3→R1
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the row operation to be performed: Add 2 times the third row to the first row.
Multiply each element of the third row by 2. The third row is [1, 2, 3 | 3], so multiplying by 2 gives [2, 4, 6 | 6].
Add the result from step 2 to the first row. The first row is [2, 5, 4 | 3].
Perform the addition for each corresponding element: (2 + 2), (5 + 4), (4 + 6), and (3 + 6).
Replace the first row with the new values obtained from the addition: [4, 9, 10 | 9].
