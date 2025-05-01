Table of contents
- 0. Review of Algebra4h 18m
- 1. Equations & Inequalities3h 18m
- 2. Graphs of Equations43m
- 3. Functions2h 17m
- 4. Polynomial Functions1h 44m
- 5. Rational Functions1h 23m
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions2h 28m
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices4h 6m
- 8. Conic Sections2h 23m
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction1h 22m
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability1h 45m
7. Systems of Equations & Matrices
Introduction to Matrices
Multiple Choice
Perform the indicated Row Operation.
SWAP R1↔R2
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the rows that need to be swapped. In this case, we need to swap Row 1 (R1) and Row 2 (R2).
Write down the original matrix before the swap. The matrix is: \[ \begin{bmatrix} 7 & 9 & 3 & | & 4 \\ 1 & 8 & 4 & | & 3 \\ 2 & 0 & 5 & | & 2 \end{bmatrix} \]
Perform the swap operation by exchanging the positions of Row 1 and Row 2. After swapping, Row 1 becomes Row 2 and vice versa.
Write down the new matrix after the swap. The matrix is now: \[ \begin{bmatrix} 1 & 8 & 4 & | & 3 \\ 7 & 9 & 3 & | & 4 \\ 2 & 0 & 5 & | & 2 \end{bmatrix} \]
Verify the swap by checking that the elements of the original Row 1 are now in Row 2 and the elements of the original Row 2 are now in Row 1.
