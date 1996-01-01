Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
College Algebra
Quadratic Equations
Determine the Most Efficient Method to Use When Solving a Quadratic Equation
Problem 18
Answer each question. Answer each question. Answer each question. Unknown NumbersUse the following facts.If x represents an integer, then x+1 represents the next consecutive integer.If x represents an even integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive even integer.If x represents an odd integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive odd integer. The difference of the squares of two positive consecutive odd integers is 32. Find the integers.

