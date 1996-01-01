Volume of a Box. A rectangular piece of metal is 10 in. longer than it is wide. Squares with sides 2 in. long are cut from the four corners, and the flaps are folded upward to form an open box. If the volume of the box is 832 in.^3, what were the original dimensions of the piece of metal?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
7views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Solving Quadratic Equations by Completing the Square / Example 2.4 with a bite sized video explanation from Pearson