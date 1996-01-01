Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
College Algebra2. Equations and InequalitiesQuadratic EquationsSolve Quadratic Equations by Completing the Square
Volume of a Box. A rectangular piece of metal is 10 in. longer than it is wide. Squares with sides 2 in. long are cut from the four corners, and the flaps are folded upward to form an open box. If the volume of the box is 832 in.^3, what were the original dimensions of the piece of metal?

