Answer each question. Answer each question. Answer each question. Unknown NumbersUse the following facts.If x represents an integer, then x+1 represents the next consecutive integer.If x represents an even integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive even integer.If x represents an odd integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive odd integer. Find two consecutive odd integers whose product is 63.
