4. Polynomial Functions
Graphing Polynomial Functions
Problem 17
In Exercises 15–18, use the Leading Coefficient Test to determine the end behavior of the graph of the given polynomial function. Then use this end behavior to match the polynomial function with its graph. [The graphs are labeled (a) through (d).] <IMAGE> f(x)=(x−3)^2
