Textbook Question
For each polynomial function, identify its graph from choices A–F. ƒ(x)=-(x-2)(x-5)
343
views
Based on the known points plotted on the graph, determine what intervals the graph should be broken into.
Plotted points are: &
Graph the polynomial function. Determine the domain and range.
In Exercises 19–24, use the Leading Coefficient Test to determine the end behavior of the graph of the polynomial function.
In Exercises 19–24, use the Leading Coefficient Test to determine the end behavior of the graph of the polynomial function.
In Exercises 19–24, use the Leading Coefficient Test to determine the end behavior of the graph of the polynomial function.