Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, correct the right side of the equation. (2/3)-2 = (3/2)2
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given equation: \(\left(\frac{2}{3}\right)^2 = \left(\frac{3}{2}\right)^2\).
Recall the property of exponents: when you square a fraction, you square both the numerator and the denominator separately. So, \(\left(\frac{a}{b}\right)^2 = \frac{a^2}{b^2}\).
Apply this property to both sides: the left side becomes \(\frac{2^2}{3^2} = \frac{4}{9}\), and the right side becomes \(\frac{3^2}{2^2} = \frac{9}{4}\).
Compare the two results: \(\frac{4}{9}\) is not equal to \(\frac{9}{4}\), so the original statement is false.
Correct the right side of the equation to match the left side: \(\left(\frac{2}{3}\right)^2 = \frac{4}{9}\).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:
1m
Play a video:
0 Comments
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Properties of Exponents
Exponents indicate how many times a base is multiplied by itself. When raising a fraction to a power, both numerator and denominator are raised to that power separately, e.g., (a/b)^n = a^n / b^n. Understanding this helps evaluate expressions like (2/3)^2 correctly.
The reciprocal of a fraction a/b is b/a. Squaring a fraction and squaring its reciprocal generally yield different results unless the fraction equals 1. For example, (2/3)^2 ≠ (3/2)^2, highlighting the importance of distinguishing between a fraction and its reciprocal.
Solving Quadratic Equations by Completing the Square
Equality of Expressions
Two expressions are equal if they have the same value. To verify equality, simplify both sides fully. In this problem, comparing (2/3)^2 and (3/2)^2 requires calculating each side to check if they are equal or if one side needs correction.