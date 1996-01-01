College Algebra
Recent Channels
College Algebra
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
7. Matrices and Determinants
Determinants and Cramer's Rule
Evaluate Higher-Order Determinants
Evaluate the Determinant of a 4x4 Matrix
by Mr. G
68 views
Was this helpful ?
0
Hide transcripts
Related Videos
Related Practice
Ex: Find the Value of a 4x4 Determinant Using Cofactor Expansion (with Zeros)
by Mathispower4u
91 views
Hide transcripts
Evaluate the Determinant of a 4x4 Matrix
by Mr. G
68 views
Hide transcripts
Determinant of a 4X4 Matrix
by Terrie Nichols
58 views
Hide transcripts
How To Find The Determinant of a 4x4 Matrix
by The Organic Chemistry Tutor
102 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.