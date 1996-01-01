7. Systems of Equations & Matrices
Determinants and Cramer's Rule
Multiple Choice
Write each equation in standard form and use Cramer's Rule to solve the system.
Multiple Choice
Write each equation in standard form and use Cramer's Rule to solve the system.
Textbook Question
Evaluate each determinant in Exercises 1–10. 1/2 1/2 1/8 - 3/4
Textbook Question
For Exercises 11–22, use Cramer's Rule to solve each system. x + y = 7 x - y = 3
Textbook Question
For Exercises 11–22, use Cramer's Rule to solve each system. 12x + 3y = 15 2x - 3y = 13
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
For Exercises 11–22, use Cramer's Rule to solve each system. 4x - 5y = 17 2x + 3y = 3
Textbook Question
For Exercises 11–22, use Cramer's Rule to solve each system. x + 2y = 3 3x - 4y = 4
Textbook Question
Find the cofactor of each element in the second row of each matrix. See Example 2.
Textbook Question
Find the cofactor of each element in the second row of each matrix. See Example 2.
Textbook Question
For Exercises 11–22, use Cramer's Rule to solve each system. 3x - 4y = 4 2x + 2y = 12
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
For Exercises 11–22, use Cramer's Rule to solve each system. 2x = 3y + 2 5x = 51 - 4y
Textbook Question
In Exercises 23–30, use expansion by minors to evaluate each determinant. 3 0 0 2 1 - 5 2 5 - 1
Textbook Question
In Exercises 23–30, use expansion by minors to evaluate each determinant. 3 1 0 - 3 4 0 - 1 3 - 5
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
In Exercises 23–30, use expansion by minors to evaluate each determinant. 1 1 1 2 2 2 - 3 4 - 5
Textbook Question
In Exercises 23–30, use expansion by minors to evaluate each determinant. 0.5 7 5 0.5 3 9 0.5 1 3
Textbook Question
In Exercises 31–36, use the alternative method for evaluating third-order determinants on here to evaluate each determinant. - 3 4 - 5 5 - 2 0 8 - 1 3
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
In Exercises 31–36, use the alternative method for evaluating third-order determinants on here to evaluate each determinant. 1 5 6 1 4 5 1 9 10
Textbook Question
In Exercises 31–36, use the alternative method for evaluating third-order determinants on here to evaluate each determinant. 0.5 7 5 0.5 3 9 0.5 1 3
Textbook Question
In Exercises 37–44, use Cramer's Rule to solve each system. x + y + z = 0 2x - y + z = - 1 - x + 3y - z = - 8
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
In Exercises 37–44, use Cramer's Rule to solve each system. 4x - 5y - 6z = - 1 x - 2y - 5z = - 12 2x - y = 7
Textbook Question
In Exercises 37–44, use Cramer's Rule to solve each system. x + y + z = 4 x - 2y + z = 7 x + 3y + 2z = 4
Textbook Question
In Exercises 37–44, use Cramer's Rule to solve each system. x + 2z = 10 2y - z = - 5 2x + 3y = 13
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
In Exercises 45–48, explain why the system of equations cannot be solved using Cramer's Rule. Then use Gaussian elimination to solve the system. 2x - 3y + 2z = 4 2x + 3y - 2z = 6 2x - 9y + 6z = 2
Textbook Question
In Exercises 45–48, explain why the system of equations cannot be solved using Cramer's Rule. Then use Gaussian elimination to solve the system. 4x - 3y - 2z = 12 8x - 6y - 4z = 22
Textbook Question
Use the determinant theorems to evaluate each determinant. See Example 4.
Textbook Question
Evaluate each determinant in Exercises 49–52. 4 2 8 - 7 - 2 0 4 1 5 0 0 5 4 0 0 - 1
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Use the determinant theorems to evaluate each determinant. See Example 4.
Textbook Question
Evaluate each determinant in Exercises 49–52. - 2 - 3 3 5 1 - 4 0 0 1 2 2 - 3 2 0 1 1
Textbook Question
Use the determinant theorems to evaluate each determinant. See Example 4.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 53–54, evaluate each determinant. | | 3 1| |7 0| | | |- 2 3| |1 5| | | | | | 3 0| |9 - 6| | | | 0 7| |3 5| |
Textbook Question
Use the determinant theorems to evaluate each determinant. See Example 4.
Textbook Question
Use the determinant theorems to evaluate each determinant. See Example 4.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 55–56, write the system of linear equations for which Cramer's Rule yields the given determinants. 2 - 4 8 - 4 D = D_x = 3 5 - 10 5
Textbook Question
In Exercises 57–60, solve each equation for x. |- 2 x| | | = 32 | 4 6|
Textbook Question
Use the determinant theorems to evaluate each determinant. See Example 4.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 57–60, solve each equation for x. |1 x - 2| |3 1 1| = - 8 |0 - 2 2|
Textbook Question
Use the determinant theorems to evaluate each determinant. See Example 4.
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Use the determinant theorems to evaluate each determinant. See Example 4.
Textbook Question
Use Cramer's rule to solve each system of equations. If D = 0, then use another method to determine the solution set. See Examples 5–7. x + y = 4 2x - y = 2
Textbook Question
Use Cramer's rule to solve each system of equations. If D = 0, then use another method to determine the solution set. See Examples 5–7. 4x + 3y = -7 2x + 3y = -11
Textbook Question
Use Cramer's rule to solve each system of equations. If D = 0, then use another method to determine the solution set. See Examples 5–7. 5x + 4y = 10 3x - 7y = 6
Textbook Question
Use Cramer's rule to solve each system of equations. If D = 0, then use another method to determine the solution set. See Examples 5–7. 1.5x + 3y = 5 2x + 4y = 3
Textbook Question
Use Cramer's rule to solve each system of equations. If D = 0, then use another method to determine the solution set. See Examples 5–7. 3x + 2y = 4 6x + 4y = 8
Textbook Question
Use Cramer's rule to solve each system of equations. If D = 0, then use another method to determine the solution set. See Examples 5–7. (1/2)x + (1/3)y = 2 (3/2)x - (1/2)y = -12
Textbook Question
Use Cramer's rule to solve each system of equations. If D = 0, then use another method to determine the solution set. See Examples 5–7. 2x - y + 4z = -2 3x + 2y - z = -3 x + 4y + 2z = 17
Textbook Question
Use Cramer's rule to solve each system of equations. If D = 0, then use another method to determine the solution set. See Examples 5–7. x + 2y + 3z = 4 4x + 3y + 2z = 1 -x - 2y - 3z = 0
