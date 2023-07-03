Skip to main content
College Algebra4. Polynomial and Rational FunctionsQuadratic FunctionsDetermine a Quadratic Function's Minimum or Maximum
Problem 72
Textbook Question

Height of an Object If an object is projected upward from an initial height of 100 ft with an initial velocity of 64 ft per sec, then its height in feet after t seconds is given by s(t) = -16t^2 + 64t + 100. Find the number of seconds it will take the object to reach its maximum height. What is this maximum height?

