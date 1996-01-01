College Algebra
Recent Channels
College Algebra
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Science
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
2. Equations and Inequalities
Complex Numbers
Simplify square roots of negative numbers.
Problem
In Exercises 53–60, write each power of i as as i, - 1, - i, or 1. i^135
Show Answer
Similar Solution
3m
Play a video:
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Simplifying Negative Radicals
by Brian McLogan
107 views
Imaginary roots of negative numbers | Imaginary and complex numbers
by Khan Academy
77 views
Use imaginary numbers to express square roots of negative numbers
by LearnZillion
116 views
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.