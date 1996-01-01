Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
In Exercises 61–66, find all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y1 = 5/(x + 4), y2 = 3/(x + 3), y3 = (12x + 19)/(x^2 + 7x + 12). and y1 + y2 = y3.

