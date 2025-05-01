College Algebra
Improve your experience by picking them
Master Introduction to Solving Linear Equtions with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick
Solve the Equation. 3(2−5x)=4x+253\(\left\)(2-5x\(\right\))=4x+253(2−5x)=4x+25
Solve the equation. Then state whether it is an identity, conditional, or inconsistent equation. x4+16=x3\(\frac{x}{4}\)+\(\frac\)16=\(\frac{x}{3}\)4x+61=3x
Solve the equation. Then state whether it is an identity, conditional, or inconsistent equation.
−2(5−3x)+x=7x−10-2\(\left\)(5-3x\(\right\))+x=7x-10−2(5−3x)+x=7x−10