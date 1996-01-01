Linear Equations Practice Problems
For the statement given below, write if it is true or false.
The equation 6x + 8 = 3x - 7 has a solution set as {-5}.
For the statement given below, write if it is true or false.
9x = 7x is a contradiction equation.
Find the solution and choose the type of linear equation. (3/4)(12x -32) = (7x +2) +2(x -13)
Find the solution and choose the type of linear equation.
21(1- x) + 20(x -3) = 39 -x
Find the solution and choose the type of linear equation.
1.3(2 -x) +2.4(x -5) = 1.1x -9.4
Rewrite the given formula in terms of the indicated variable.
V = LBH, for H(Volume of cuboid)
Rewrite the given formula in terms of the indicated variable.
F = Kq1q2/r2, for q1 (Electric force) where r ≠ 0
Rewrite the given formula in terms of the indicated variable.
P = I2R, for R(Electrical power)
Rewrite the given formula in terms of the indicated variable.
a = (v -u)/t, for v (acceleration) where t ≠ 0
Which of the following equations is the correct equation to find the number of cents in a pocket?