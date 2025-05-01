Textbook Question
In Exercises 97–102, write each algebraic expression without parentheses. 1/3(3x)+[(4y)+(−4y)]
In Exercises 1–16, evaluate each algebraic expression for the given value or values of the variable(s). x^2+3x, for x=8
In Exercises 1–16, evaluate each algebraic expression for the given value or values of the variable(s). x2-6x+3, for x=7
In Exercises 1–16, evaluate each algebraic expression for the given value or values of the variable(s). 4+5(x-7)3, for x =9
Evaluate the algebraic expression when x=4 and y=−5.
2y−x(3+y)
Evaluate the algebraic expression when x=−3 and y=2.
x(20−15y)−∣2x+y∣