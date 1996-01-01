In Exercises 9–16, a) List all possible rational zeros. b) Use synthetic division to test the possible rational zeros and find an actual zero. c) Use the quotient from part (b) to find the remaining zeros of the polynomial function. f(x)=2x^3+x^2−3x+1
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Solving Polynomial Equations By Factoring and Using Synthetic Division with a bite sized video explanation from The Organic Chemistry Tutor