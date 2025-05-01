Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of polynomials in , is a polynomial?
A
No, because polynomials cannot have a constant term.
B
Yes, because is a constant polynomial (degree ).
C
No, because the coefficient is not a fraction.
D
No, because polynomials must include the variable .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of a polynomial in the variable \(x\): it is an expression consisting of terms in the form \(a_n x^n + a_{n-1} x^{n-1} + \cdots + a_1 x + a_0\), where each \(a_i\) is a real number (coefficient) and \(n\) is a non-negative integer.
Understand that a polynomial can have terms with variables raised to whole number powers, but it can also be a constant term alone, which corresponds to the case where the degree \(n = 0\).
Recognize that the number 18 can be written as \(18 \cdot x^0\), since \(x^0 = 1\) for any \(x \neq 0\).
Since \$18$ fits the form of a polynomial with degree 0 and a real coefficient, it qualifies as a polynomial, specifically a constant polynomial.
Therefore, the correct reasoning is that 18 is a polynomial because it is a constant polynomial of degree 0, and polynomials do not require the variable \(x\) to be explicitly present.
