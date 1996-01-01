Polynomials Intro Practice Problems
Execute addition or subtraction as indicated in the given expression. (3x2+x)/(x2 +9x +14) -3x/(x+2) +1/(x+7)
Execute addition or subtraction as indicated in the given expression. (3x +7)/(x +3) -(x -5)(x +3)
Execute addition or subtraction as indicated in the given expression. (x +1)/(x -2) +(2 -x)/(x -2)
Execute the indicated operation on the given expression. (x2-49)/(x+1)2 ⋅ (x2+8x+7)/(2x2-15x+7)÷(x+7)2/(2x2+x-1)
Execute the indicated operation on the given expression. x2/(x2-5x+6) ÷ x/(x-2)(x2-6x+9)
Execute the indicated operation on the given expression: (2x-3)/(x+5) ⋅ (2x+10)/(14x-21)
In the given rational expression, write all the numbers that make this expression undefined. Then simplify.
(x2 -8x +15)/(x2 -5x +6)
In the given rational expression, write all the numbers that make this expression undefined. Then simplify.
(x-1)/(x2-1)
In the given rational expression, write all the numbers that make this expression undefined: (x2 -9)/(x2 -5x +6)
In the given rational expression, write all the numbers that make this expression undefined, (x-6)/(x2 -3)
In the given rational expression, write all the numbers that make this expression undefined. x/(2x +5)
Determine the end result in the given expression. (x8y2z - x2y2z2 +2xyz) +(4x8y2z - x2y2z2 -2xyz)
Write the given polynomial in the standard form after applying the stated operations. Also, find the degree.
(8x4-3x2+3)-(-x4+3x2+2)
Write the standard form of the polynomial after verifying if the given algebraic expression is a polynomial.
x2 + 3x + 2
Write the following phrase as a simplified algebraic expression:
Four times the sum of the number "x" and two decreased from twelve.
Write the following phrase as a simplified algebraic expression:
The product of twenty-one and the number "b" minus this number times negative seven.
Write the following phrase as a simplified algebraic expression:
A dozen times the product of the number "g" and negative ten.
Write the following phrase as a simplified algebraic expression:
The number "y" is decreased by the sum of eighteen and this number.
Perform the indicated operation and write the final answer in standard form:
(2x3y2 - 9x2y + 11x2) - (-x3y2 - 8x2y + 7x2 - 4)
What is the degree of this resulting polynomial?
Perform the indicated operation and write the final answer in standard form:
(2x2 - 4xy + 2y2) + (3x2 + 9xy - 3y2)
What is the degree of the resulting polynomial?
Perform the indicated operation and write the final answer in standard form:
(9x5 - 4x4 + 5x3 - 2x2 + 0.99) - (3x5 + 4x4 - (5/3)x2 - 0.01)
What is the degree of the resulting polynomial?