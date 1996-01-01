Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
College Algebra9. Sequences, Induction, and ProbabilityProbabilityCompute Empirical Probability
3:44 minutes
Problem 39
In Exercises 39–44, you are dealt one card from a 52-card deck. Find the probability that you are not dealt a king.

