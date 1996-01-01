Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
College Algebra3. Functions and GraphsMore on SlopeInterpret Slope as Rate of Change
1:54 minutes
Problem 46
Textbook Question

In Exercises 46–49, give the slope and y-intercept of each line whose equation is given. Then graph the line. y = (2/5)x - 1

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
11views
Was this helpful?
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.