2. Graphs of Equations
Lines
- Textbook QuestionFind the slope of the line satisfying the given conditions. See Example 5. through (2, -1) and (-3, -3)90views
- Multiple Choice
Find the slope of the line shown below.800views
- Multiple Choice
Find the slope of the line containing the points and .422views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Write an equation of a line that passes through the point and is parallel to the line .594views4rank
- Multiple Choice
Graph a line with a slope of 0 that passes through the point .619views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following graphs below represents the equation ?447views6rank
- Multiple Choice
In the graph shown, identify the y–intercept & slope. Write the equation of this line in Slope-Intercept form.
678views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Identify the 𝒚– intercept & slope of . Then graph the equation.293views
- Multiple Choice
Write the point-slope form of the equation of a line with a slope of that passes through (1, 3). Then graph the equation.421views
- Multiple Choice
Write the point-slope form of the equation of a line with a slope of that passes through . Then graph the equation.547views3rank
- Multiple Choice
Write the point-slope form of the equation of a line that passes through the points and . Then graph the equation.829views
- Multiple Choice
Find the slope & of the line given by the equation 613views
- Multiple Choice
Graph the equation by finding the intercepts.551views
- Textbook QuestionIn Exercises 1–4, write an equation for line L in point-slope form and slope-intercept form.825views
- Textbook QuestionIn Exercises 1–10, find the slope of the line passing through each pair of points or state that the slope is undefined. Then indicate whether the line through the points rises, falls, is horizontal, or is vertical. (-2, 1) and (2, 2)578views