Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 5/(1-x)≤2/(1-x)
1. Equations & Inequalities
Linear Inequalities
11:14 minutes
Problem 78
Textbook Question
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 4/(x+1)<2/(x+3)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by writing the inequality clearly: \(\frac{4}{x+1} < \frac{2}{x+3}\).
Bring all terms to one side to have zero on the other side: \(\frac{4}{x+1} - \frac{2}{x+3} < 0\).
Find a common denominator, which is \((x+1)(x+3)\), and combine the fractions: \(\frac{4(x+3) - 2(x+1)}{(x+1)(x+3)} < 0\).
Simplify the numerator: \$4(x+3) - 2(x+1) = 4x + 12 - 2x - 2 = 2x + 10$, so the inequality becomes \(\frac{2x + 10}{(x+1)(x+3)} < 0\).
Determine the critical points by setting numerator and denominator equal to zero: numerator \$2x + 10 = 0\( gives \)x = -5\(, denominator factors \)x+1=0\( and \)x+3=0\( give \)x = -1\( and \)x = -3$. Use these points to test intervals on the number line to find where the expression is less than zero.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Rational Inequalities
Rational inequalities involve expressions with variables in the denominator. Solving them requires finding values of the variable that make the inequality true, while considering restrictions where the denominator is zero to avoid undefined expressions.
Nonlinear Inequalities
Finding a Common Denominator and Combining Terms
To solve rational inequalities, it is often necessary to rewrite both sides with a common denominator. This allows combining the inequality into a single rational expression, making it easier to analyze the sign of the expression.
Rationalizing Denominators Using Conjugates
Sign Analysis and Interval Testing
After combining terms, determine where the numerator and denominator are zero to find critical points. Use these points to divide the number line into intervals and test each interval to see where the inequality holds, considering domain restrictions.
Interval Notation
