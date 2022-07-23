Determine the critical points by setting numerator and denominator equal to zero: numerator \$2x + 10 = 0\( gives \)x = -5\(, denominator factors \)x+1=0\( and \)x+3=0\( give \)x = -1\( and \)x = -3$. Use these points to test intervals on the number line to find where the expression is less than zero.