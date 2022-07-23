Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 7/(x+2)≥1/(x+2)
1. Equations & Inequalities
Linear Inequalities
10:56 minutes
Problem 75
Textbook Question
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 3/(2x-1)>-4/x
Verified step by step guidance
1
Rewrite the inequality to have zero on one side by subtracting the right-hand side from both sides: \(\frac{3}{2x-1} - \left(-\frac{4}{x}\right) > 0\), which simplifies to \(\frac{3}{2x-1} + \frac{4}{x} > 0\).
Find a common denominator for the two fractions, which is \(x(2x-1)\), and combine the fractions into a single rational expression: \(\frac{3x + 4(2x - 1)}{x(2x - 1)} > 0\).
Simplify the numerator: \$3x + 8x - 4 = 11x - 4$, so the inequality becomes \(\frac{11x - 4}{x(2x - 1)} > 0\).
Determine the critical points by setting the numerator and denominator equal to zero: numerator zero at \$11x - 4 = 0\(, denominator zero at \)x = 0\( and \)2x - 1 = 0$. These points divide the number line into intervals to test.
Test each interval determined by the critical points in the inequality \(\frac{11x - 4}{x(2x - 1)} > 0\) to find where the expression is positive, and then express the solution set in interval notation, excluding points where the denominator is zero.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Rational Inequalities
Rational inequalities involve expressions where variables appear in the denominator. Solving them requires finding values of the variable that make the inequality true, while considering restrictions where the denominator is zero to avoid undefined expressions.
Interval Notation
