College Algebra
Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Systems of Nonlinear Equations in Two Variables
Solve Nonlinear Systems by Addition
Problem 55
Solve each problem using a system of equations in two variables. See Example 6. Find two numbers whose sum is 17 and whose product is 42.

Non-Linear Systems
