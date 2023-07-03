Skip to main content
College Algebra6. Systems of Equations and InequalitiesSystems of Nonlinear Equations in Two VariablesSolve Nonlinear Systems by Substitution
Problem 57
Solve each problem using a system of equations in two variables. See Example 6. Find two numbers whose squares have a sum of 100 and a difference of 28.

