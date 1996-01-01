College Algebra
5. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Exponential and Logarithmic Equations
Use the Definition of a Logarithm to Solve Logarithmic Equations
Problem
In Exercises 60–63, determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. (ln x)(ln 1) = 0
Similar Solution
