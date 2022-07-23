Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Notation Function notation, such as ƒ(x), represents a mathematical relationship where 'x' is the input and ƒ(x) is the output. Understanding this notation is crucial for evaluating functions at specific values, such as ƒ(x+h), which indicates the function evaluated at 'x+h'. This concept lays the foundation for manipulating and analyzing functions in algebra.

Difference Quotient The difference quotient is a formula used to find the average rate of change of a function over an interval. It is expressed as [ƒ(x+h) - ƒ(x)]/h, where 'h' represents a small change in 'x'. This concept is essential for understanding the derivative in calculus, as it approximates the slope of the tangent line to the function at a point.