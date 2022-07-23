Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Notation and Evaluation Function notation, such as ƒ(x), represents a rule that assigns each input x to an output. Evaluating ƒ(x+h) means substituting x+h into the function in place of x, which helps analyze how the function behaves when its input changes. Recommended video: 4:26 4:26 Evaluating Composed Functions

Difference of Function Values The expression ƒ(x+h) - ƒ(x) calculates the change in the function's output as the input changes from x to x+h. This difference is fundamental in understanding how the function varies over an interval and is a step toward finding rates of change. Recommended video: 4:56 4:56 Function Composition