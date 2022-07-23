Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Operations Function operations involve combining two functions through addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division. For example, if ƒ(x) and g(x) are two functions, (ƒ+g)(x) represents the sum of the two functions evaluated at x. Understanding how to perform these operations is essential for manipulating and analyzing functions in algebra. Recommended video: 7:24 7:24 Multiplying & Dividing Functions

Domain of a Function The domain of a function is the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. For example, in the function ƒ(x)=√(5x-4), the expression under the square root must be non-negative, leading to a restriction on x. Similarly, for g(x)=-(1/x), x cannot be zero, as division by zero is undefined. Identifying the domain is crucial for ensuring valid function operations. Recommended video: 3:51 3:51 Domain Restrictions of Composed Functions