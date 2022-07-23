Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Function Operations
Function operations involve combining two functions through addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division. For example, if ƒ(x) and g(x) are two functions, (ƒ+g)(x) represents the sum of the two functions evaluated at x. Understanding how to perform these operations is essential for manipulating and analyzing functions in algebra.
Recommended video:
Multiplying & Dividing Functions
Domain of a Function
The domain of a function is the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. For example, in the function ƒ(x)=√(5x-4), the expression under the square root must be non-negative, leading to a restriction on x. Similarly, for g(x)=-(1/x), x cannot be zero, as division by zero is undefined. Identifying the domain is crucial for ensuring valid function operations.
Recommended video:
Domain Restrictions of Composed Functions
Composite Functions
Composite functions are formed when one function is applied to the result of another function. In the context of the given question, understanding how to combine ƒ(x) and g(x) through operations like addition or multiplication is key to finding (ƒ+g)(x), (ƒ-g)(x), (ƒg)(x), and (f/g)(x). This concept helps in analyzing the behavior and characteristics of the resulting functions.
Recommended video: