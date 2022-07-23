Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Operations Function operations involve combining two functions through addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division. For two functions ƒ(x) and g(x), the operations are defined as (ƒ+g)(x) = ƒ(x) + g(x), (ƒ-g)(x) = ƒ(x) - g(x), (ƒg)(x) = ƒ(x) * g(x), and (f/g)(x) = ƒ(x) / g(x). Understanding these operations is essential for manipulating and analyzing functions. Recommended video: 7:24 7:24 Multiplying & Dividing Functions

Domain of a Function The domain of a function is the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. When performing operations on functions, the domain may change, especially in division, where the denominator cannot be zero. Identifying the domain for each resulting function is crucial to ensure valid outputs. Recommended video: 3:51 3:51 Domain Restrictions of Composed Functions