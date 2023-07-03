Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
College Algebra4. Polynomial and Rational FunctionsPolynomial and Rational InequalitiesSolve Rational Inequalities
4:58 minutes
Problem 67
Textbook Question

Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. See Examples 4 and 5. 3 /{4 - x} > 6 /{ 1 - x}

Verified Solution
clock
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
m

Watch next

Master Solving a Rational Inequality with a bite sized video explanation from

Start learning
Solving a Rational Inequality
Pearson
198
04:30
Rational Functions with Inequalities
Darlene Diaz
104
10:08
Solving Rational Inequalities
patrickJMT
325
06:34
Solving a Rational Inequality - Example 1
patrickJMT
178
05:55
Solving a Rational Inequality - Example 2
patrickJMT
87
06:57
Solving a Rational Inequality - Example 3
patrickJMT
154
07:38
Solving a Rational Inequality, More Examples - Example 1
patrickJMT
288
09:18
Solving a Rational Inequality, More Examples - Example 2
patrickJMT
116
12:14
Solving a Rational Inequality, More Examples - Example 3
patrickJMT
141
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.