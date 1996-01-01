06:25
7. Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Partial Fractions
Problem 3b
Answer each question. By what expression should we multiply each side of (3x - 2)/(x + 4)(3x^2 + 1) = A/(x + 4) + (Bx + C)/(3x^2 + 1) so that there are no fractions in the equation?
